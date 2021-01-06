Cuomo: Hospitals across New York improving speed of vaccine delivery

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

So far, the state has seen a 70% vaccine acceptance rate among hospital staff, while an ongoing state survey shows about 85% of hospital staff say they want to get the vaccine, Cuomo said Wednesday.

The state has been receiving about 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per week and so far has received about 950,000 doses, the governor said. There are about 2.1 million New Yorkers, including health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, who are eligible to receive the vaccine in the first phase of the state's vaccination plan.

The governor said the state expects all nursing home residents and staff will have received their first dose of the vaccine by two weeks from now.

The next phase of vaccinations covers essential workers and those 75 and older. There are about 5 million essential workers and about 1.3 million who are age 75 and above, Cuomo said.

"Supply is still going to be the issue," he said.

The governor also said he will not be attending Saturday's Buffalo Bills playoff game in Orchard Park, but will donate his ticket to a nurse at Erie County Medical Center.

Cuomo said that the Western New York region's positive coronavirus test rate is 8.76%.