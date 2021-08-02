Cuomo grilled for 11 hours in sexual harassment inquiry

So far, the unnamed woman who said Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion last year has not filed a complaint with the Albany Police Department. Cuomo has denied the woman’s account, saying he has never touched anyone inappropriately.

The report is expected to shed light on the workplace culture – which many former staffers have described as toxic – and inner workings of the “second floor,” the location of the governor’s office in the Capitol.

Indeed, investigators have so far interviewed many of the governor’s most loyal aides as they scrutinize the details of the allegations and how they were handled – starting with the first accusation in December, when Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official, said in a series of Twitter posts that Cuomo had sexually harassed her.

After Boylan went public with her allegation, people close to the governor circulated a letter that attacked her credibility and disclosed complaints in her personnel records, efforts that Boylan’s lawyer has described as a form of retaliation.