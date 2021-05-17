 Skip to main content
Cuomo: Fully vaccinated New Yorkers may take off their masks
Cuomo: Fully vaccinated New Yorkers may take off their masks

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers may unmask themselves starting Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, which allows them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. 

"For our part, we're adopting the CDC and we're saying, 'let's open,' " Cuomo said during a Monday morning briefing at Radio City Music Hall.  

"We are managing Covid,'' the governor said. "We have to get back to life and we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, quickly and robustly."

Masks will continue to be required in public transportation, nursing homes, prisons, schools and health care facilities.  

Individual private venues may impose additional requirements.

Stadiums can, if they want, require all spectators to be vaccinated. Social distancing rules are not required in vaccinated fan sections.

County fairs will all be allowed to open at 6 feet social distancing, Cuomo said at his briefing. Fairs would need approval from local health departments. 

Cuomo said that Radio City Music Hall would be hosting events in which the 5,500-seat venue would be full of attendees who are fully vaccinated and not wearing masks.   

"'So if I'm not vaccinated, I can't go?'" Cuomo said. "That's right. The whole point of the CDC's change, our change, is to say to people, there are benefits of being vaccinated."

"That's an incentive to being vaccinated," the governor added, "and we need more people vaccinated."

Cuomo said Monday that nearly 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a vaccine, which amounts to 61.8% of residents 18 or older. He said 8.3 million of those 18 or older in the state (52.2%) have been fully vaccinated.

The state is also adopting the CDC's guidance that immunocompromised and unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted his thanks to the governor "for quickly aligning the state's guidance with the CDC's."

The CDC had announced the updated guidance on Thursday. Cuomo said Friday that his administration was reviewing the new federal guidelines.

As he announced the new mask rules on Monday, Cuomo said statewide seven-day positive Covid-19 test rate through Sunday was 1.26%. 

The Western New York region, which consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has a seven-day average of 1.86%.

That ranks as the third-highest among the state's 10 regions, behind the Finger Lakes region (2.72%), which includes the city of Rochester as well as Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, and the North Country (2.0%). 

Cuomo said Sunday's statewide death total due to the coronavirus was 11, the lowest one-day total since Oct. 30. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

