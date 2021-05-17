Cuomo: Fully vaccinated New Yorkers may take off their masks

"'So if I'm not vaccinated, I can't go?'" Cuomo said. "That's right. The whole point of the CDC's change, our change, is to say to people, there are benefits of being vaccinated."

"That's an incentive to being vaccinated," the governor added, "and we need more people vaccinated."

Cuomo said Monday that nearly 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a vaccine, which amounts to 61.8% of residents 18 or older. He said 8.3 million of those 18 or older in the state (52.2%) have been fully vaccinated.

The state is also adopting the CDC's guidance that immunocompromised and unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted his thanks to the governor "for quickly aligning the state's guidance with the CDC's."

The CDC had announced the updated guidance on Thursday. Cuomo said Friday that his administration was reviewing the new federal guidelines.

As he announced the new mask rules on Monday, Cuomo said statewide seven-day positive Covid-19 test rate through Sunday was 1.26%.