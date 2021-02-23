Cuomo: First cases of UK variant of coronavirus identified in Erie County

The UK variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Erie County, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday in a news release.

The state said two cases of the dangerous strain were identified, the first such cases to be found in Erie County.

Scientists say the UK variant, named as such because it was first discovered in Britain, is more contagious and more deadly than other versions of the virus.

The two Erie County UK cases were among 18 new cases found in New York State, bringing the state's total of the UK variant cases to 154.

To date, the UK variant had been found twice in the five-county Western New York region, with one case in Niagara County identified in late January and one in Allegany County found early this month.

The Finger Lakes region, which includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, has only had one UK variant identified, in Ontario county. The Finger Lakes region also includes Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Livingston and Rochester's Monroe County.