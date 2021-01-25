Cuomo: Elective surgery ban lifted; other Covid restrictions could be loosened this week

Western New York's positivity rate, measured on a seven-day average, dropped to 5.7% on Sunday. It reached an all-time high of 8.8% on Jan. 5, according to state data.

Most of Erie County has been in an "orange zone" – the middle tier of the three-tiered system – since mid-November.

State officials believe the time is right to make adjustments as the period of increased spread triggered by small, indoor gatherings around the holidays has ended, the governor said.

"We're seeing that spike come down," he said.

The available hospital capacity in Erie County is 48%, a measure Cuomo called "very good."

Hospitalization rates have been dropping in all of the state's regions, the governor said.

The governor declined to offer further details about which microcluster rules might change or how they may be adjusted, other than to say changes would be "statewide." He said the state Department of Health is reviewing the data.

"We're focusing now on the microcluster zones," he said, when asked if the changes may involve indoor dining rules in New York City.