Cuomo decision on reopening large arenas could be good news for Sabres

There would be 18 home games after the Feb. 23 date. The first one would be Feb. 25.

But in a statement posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, the Sabres did not quite throw open the arena doors and yell, "Welcome back!"

"Gov. Cuomo's announcement providing the opportunity to allow Sabres' fans back to KeyBank Center is a great step forward. We continue to work closely with the New York State and Erie County Departments of Health to ensure a safe, healthy, and fan-friendly environment to enjoy Sabres hockey. Ticketing information and game-day protocols will be announced as they become available."

The Sabres would have to determine which season ticket holders could attend and what it will do about allowing fans in luxury suites. The organization has to determine ticket and concession policies, with many arenas and stadiums that have opened to fans going mobile and cashless in those areas to cut down on contact points.

It has to match testing with ticketed fans, a chore that was not too arduous for a single Bills playoff game on a weekend but one that could be difficult for an NHL schedule that could have up to four home games in a week.