Cuomo: Black hospital workers shunning vaccine at greater rate than whites, Latinos

Early data on vaccinations of hospital workers suggest that African Americans are more reluctant to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus than whites, Latinos and Asian Americans, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo said African Americans accounted for just 10% of vaccine recipients in hospitals statewide, even though 17% of all hospital staff are Black. Whites, Latinos and Asians all received the vaccine at rates closer to their percentage of the statewide hospital workforce.

“I think it’s the clearest demonstration of hesitancy,” Cuomo said, referring to the reluctance of African Americans to place confidence in the medical system for a variety of historical reasons.

Virtually all hospital workers already have been offered the vaccine multiple times at their places of work – giving the state a good control group for analyzing who got the shot and who didn’t, he said.

