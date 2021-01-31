Cuomo: Black hospital workers shunning vaccine at greater rate than whites, Latinos

Early data on vaccinations of hospital workers suggest that African Americans are more reluctant to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus than whites, Latinos and Asian Americans, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.
Cuomo said African Americans accounted for just 10% of vaccine recipients in hospitals statewide, even though 17% of all hospital staff are Black. Whites, Latinos and Asians all received the vaccine at rates closer to their percentage of the statewide hospital workforce.
“I think it’s the clearest demonstration of hesitancy,” Cuomo said, referring to the reluctance of African Americans to place confidence in the medical system for a variety of historical reasons.
Virtually all hospital workers already have been offered the vaccine multiple times at their places of work – giving the state a good control group for analyzing who got the shot and who didn’t, he said.
Support Local Journalism
“It takes away a lot of the variables,” said Cuomo. “These are people who in their workplace were offered the vaccine and said, ‘No, thank you.’ They had the availability on multiple days to get the vaccine, just by getting in an elevator and going to a different floor, so I think that is the tightest control group you’re going to find and you’re finding hesitancy among the Black community – higher than Latinos, higher than Asians, higher than whites.”
The early numbers confirmed what state officials had anticipated, and what some recent polling is indicating about reluctance among African Americans to get a shot, said Cuomo.
Cuomo said there’s “understandable” cynicism and distrust of the health care system in the Black community because of previous injustices.
But the governor said such distrust isn’t justified when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine. He said he has been calling pastors and other leaders in African American communities around the state about it, and the state plans to roll out an advertising campaign aimed at building trust in the vaccine among Black New Yorkers.
“Leading Black doctors recommend it. Leading Black civic leaders recommend it. Leading Black elected officials recommend it,” he said. “But there is a definite trust issue that we have to get through.”