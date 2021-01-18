 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cuomo asks Pfizer to buy vaccine directly, rather than wait for feds
0 comments
featured

Cuomo asks Pfizer to buy vaccine directly, rather than wait for feds

Support this work for $1 a month
Erie County Covid-19 vaccination clinic

A health care worker administers the Moderna vaccine Saturday at the Erie County Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Company.

 Robert Kirkham

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, expressing continued frustration with what he described as a the lack of federal supply of Covid-19 vaccination doses, on Monday attempted to go right to the source. 

Cuomo sent a letter to the CEO of Pfizer Inc. to ask if New York could purchase vaccines directly from the company, rather than wait for federal allocation.  

"It would be a first, but my job as governor of New York is to pursue every avenue, and that's what I'm doing," Cuomo said. 

The governor did not say how many doses he would seek to buy or at what cost. "First they have to agree," he said, after noting that Pfizer is not bound to deal only with the federal government because it did not participate in the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed. 

As he has in recent weeks, Cuomo again pleaded with the federal government to approve or purchase more vaccines. The governor said New York had been receiving an average of 300,000 doses per week but is now down to 250,000. The federal government also last week opened up eligibility for the vaccine by making those 65 and over eligible. 

Cuomo says the reduced doses being provided by the federal government has extended the time it would take to administer all current eligible vaccines from six to seven months.

"The federal government is in control of the supply," he said. "They must increase the supply."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Cuomo wrote a letter Monday to outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, in which he was critical of the federal government's vaccine distribution program.

"They created chaos with this situation," Cuomo said. 

Cuomo said more than 1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New York, about 900,000 of which are first doses.

He said Western New York had administered 72% of its allocated doses, which was in the middle of the pack among the state's 10 regions.

Cuomo emphasized the importance of health care workers getting vaccinated, especially with the looming threat of a coronavirus "second wave" that would be the result of a new strain, such as the "UK strain." 

The governor said 62.8% of the state's health care workers had been vaccinated, with Western New York's percentage at 63.6%. Western New York facilities' percentages ranged from 84.3% (Millard Fillmore Suburban) to 41.4% (DeGraff Memorial). 

The state's overall coronavirus numbers continued to improve, with the positivity rate and hospitalization totals declining.

"It looks like we're coming down, so that's good news," he said. 

Western New York's seven-day average positivity rate was 6.46%, fourth-lowest among the state's 10 regions and below the statewide rate of 6.54%.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News