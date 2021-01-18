Cuomo asks Pfizer to buy vaccine directly, rather than wait for feds

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, expressing continued frustration with what he described as a the lack of federal supply of Covid-19 vaccination doses, on Monday attempted to go right to the source.

Cuomo sent a letter to the CEO of Pfizer Inc. to ask if New York could purchase vaccines directly from the company, rather than wait for federal allocation.

"It would be a first, but my job as governor of New York is to pursue every avenue, and that's what I'm doing," Cuomo said.

The governor did not say how many doses he would seek to buy or at what cost. "First they have to agree," he said, after noting that Pfizer is not bound to deal only with the federal government because it did not participate in the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.

As he has in recent weeks, Cuomo again pleaded with the federal government to approve or purchase more vaccines. The governor said New York had been receiving an average of 300,000 doses per week but is now down to 250,000. The federal government also last week opened up eligibility for the vaccine by making those 65 and over eligible.

Cuomo says the reduced doses being provided by the federal government has extended the time it would take to administer all current eligible vaccines from six to seven months.