Covid-19 vaccine eligibility lowered to 30; teenagers to be eligible next week

New Yorkers who are 30 years old and older can start booking appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today.
And starting April 6, "universal eligibility" for the vaccine will start, with the vaccine appointments opened to those 16 and older.
New York will be making eligibility universal nearly a month earlier than President Joe Biden's directive of May 1, Cuomo noted, and he called it a "monumental step."
Those 30 and older can start booking appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines," Cuomo said.
The governor added that the large population of eligible individuals still far exceeds the supply of the vaccine coming from the federal government.
The expansion of eligibility comes one week after vaccine appointments were opened to those 50 and above. New Yorkers 60 to 64 became eligible for the vaccine March 10, joining those 65 and above.
The Am I Eligible website allows New Yorkers to check their eligibility for vaccines and to schedule appointments at state operated sites.
Cuomo said 9.5 million total doses had been administered in New York as of 11 a.m. today, including 171,419 over the past 24 hours. There are 29.6% of residents with at least one dose of vaccine, and 16.8% of New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series.
In Western New York, 392,535 people have received at least one dose, while 212,587 have completed the vaccine series.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.