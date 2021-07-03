Covid-19 rates see slight uptick in WNY and across state

Covid-19 positivity rates are rising – by ever-so-slight increments – both statewide and in Western New York.
The state and the five-county Western New York region hit all-time lows just over a week ago but have seen increases since.
The statewide Covid-19 seven-day average positivity rate is 0.51%, according to a release Saturday from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office. The positivity rate reflects the percentage of Covid-19 tests that are positive.
The state's rate hit its all-time low through June 23, when the seven-day average positivity rate was 0.35%. That marked the 80th straight day of decline and the 27th straight day of a record low.
The last time the statewide seven-day rate was higher than 0.5% was June 7. After the positivity rate reached a high of 7.9% in late January, the proliferation of vaccines have helped the statewide rate continually decline; it hasn't been over 1% since May 20.
Western New York, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has been on a similar trajectory as the state.
The region's seven-day average positivity rate reached a low point of 0.2% for three straight days (June 22-24). It has climbed since, reaching 0.43% through Friday.
Western New York had the lowest positivity rate among the state's 10 regions, a distinction it had never held before during the pandemic, from June 18-29. The Southern Tier currently has the lowest rate at 0.29%.
Erie County also saw its low points on June 23 and 24, according to Erie County Department of Health data. On those dates, the county had 30 new Covid-19 cases over the previous seven days, a rate of just three new cases per 100,000 residents.
For July 1, the county reported 75 new cases over the previous week, at a rate of eight residents per 100,000. The county has not seen more than 100 new cases in a seven-day period since June 12 (113), when its rate was 12 per 100,000.
Meanwhile, Covid deaths continue to be very low. There were only two statewide on Friday, the lowest since Sept. 20, 2020. It has been seven days since the state has reported a death from the Western New York region.
"New Yorkers have achieved remarkable progress and ... we continue to be on a good trajectory," Cuomo said in a statement. "Even so, we still cannot afford to get complacent with COVID. The best way to protect our hard-won progress is to build on it, which is why we need to get everyone vaccinated."
New York State ceased many of its Covid-19 restrictions June 15 as the state had 70% of its adult population receive at least one vaccination dose. That percentage, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now at 72.4%, the state reported.
State vaccine data shows that 70.0% of Erie County's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, an increase of half a percentage point in one week.
Niagara County's vaccine percentage is 64.9% (up from 64.5% in a week), Chautauqua is at 57.8% (up from 57.5%), Cattaraugus is at 51.8% (up from 51.4%) and Allegany is at 44.5% (up from 44.2%).
Allegany County's adult one-dose percentage is the lowest among the state's 62 counties, and is the only county in the state below 50%. Allegany County's percentage of total population with one dose (37.3%) is also the lowest in the state.