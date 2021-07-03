Covid-19 rates see slight uptick in WNY and across state

Erie County also saw its low points on June 23 and 24, according to Erie County Department of Health data. On those dates, the county had 30 new Covid-19 cases over the previous seven days, a rate of just three new cases per 100,000 residents.

For July 1, the county reported 75 new cases over the previous week, at a rate of eight residents per 100,000. The county has not seen more than 100 new cases in a seven-day period since June 12 (113), when its rate was 12 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Covid deaths continue to be very low. There were only two statewide on Friday, the lowest since Sept. 20, 2020. It has been seven days since the state has reported a death from the Western New York region.

"New Yorkers have achieved remarkable progress and ... we continue to be on a good trajectory," Cuomo said in a statement. "Even so, we still cannot afford to get complacent with COVID. The best way to protect our hard-won progress is to build on it, which is why we need to get everyone vaccinated."

New York State ceased many of its Covid-19 restrictions June 15 as the state had 70% of its adult population receive at least one vaccination dose. That percentage, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now at 72.4%, the state reported.