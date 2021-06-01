 Skip to main content
Covid-19 rate continues to drop in Western New York
top story

Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate on Monday dropped to a level not seen since Aug. 19, according to state data released Tuesday.

The five-county region's positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, on a seven-day rolling average fell to 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced in a news release.

The region's rate has generally been declining since mid-April – it was 5.2% on April 16 – and has fallen significantly since early January, when the rate hit 8.8%.

The statewide seven-day average also continues to fall, dipping to 0.65% – a new low for the pandemic. Monday's was the 57th straight day the rate declined, according to the governor's office.

Across the state, 1,032 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 and there were eight Covid-related deaths, including one Erie County resident, according to state figures.

A total of 42,723 New Yorkers have died of Covid. Monday's total was the lowest daily figure since Oct. 30, according to Cuomo's office.

