Covid-19 numbers declining across the state, but still at high levels
top story

New Covid-19 cases declined over the weekend in all parts of New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday in her daily report on the battle against the pandemic, but still are at high levels.

“While we are continuing to see promising trends,” she declared, “we are not through the winter surge yet and it is critical that we continue to use the tools that will help stop the spread. Our best weapon is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your shot today and make sure you get your second dose and booster as well.”

Statewide the seven-day average percentage of positive test results declined from 17.59% Friday to 15.68% Sunday. In Western New York, they dropped from 21.88% Friday to 20.92% Sunday, which is highest of any region in the state.

According to State Department of Health statistics, Western New York had 425 hospital patients admitted due to Covid-19, or 61% of the hospital population. Hochul noted that the seven-day average for new Covid-19 hospital admissions dropped 10.7% during the past week.

She noted that there were 152 Covid-19 deaths statewide on Sunday. Of those, eight were Erie County residents, two were from Niagara County and there was one each in Chautauqua and Genesee counties.  

