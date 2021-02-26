 Skip to main content
Covid-19 numbers continue to fall in New York
Cuomo Press Briefing (copy)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Covid-19 infection rates are coming down.

 Courtesy of Executive Chamber Photographer Kevin P. Coughlin

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 and positivity rates continue to drop in New York State.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the positivity rate as of Thursday was 2.82%, the lowest it has been since Nov. 21. The seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.22%, the lowest since Nov. 26. There were 5,626 people hospitalized in the state Friday, the lowest number since Dec. 12.

"Defeating Covid-19 is front and center in New York State, and declining positivity rates and hospitalizations are aiding our efforts to vaccinate more New Yorkers, reopen the economy and get to the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said in a press release. "New Yorkers' resilience and willingness to follow the rules got us through the spring and the holiday surge, and it is getting us through the winter."

The seven-day average percentage of positive test results was down in Western New York as well, to 1.93%. The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

There were 275 people testing positive Friday in Erie County, 38 in Niagara County, 11 in Chautauqua County, 12 in Cattaraugus County and nine in Allegany County. 

Two people died from the coronavirus in Erie County Thursday. 

Cuomo said vaccinations are proceeding "at a fast clip" in the state, but more vaccines are needed.

"I'm confident that we will get there, but in the meantime New Yorkers need to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands," he said.

