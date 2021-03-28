 Skip to main content
Covid-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients drop in New York State
The number of New Yorkers in intensive care units with Covid-19 has dropped to the lowest level since Dec. 6.

There were 877 patients in ICUs Saturday, a 46% decline from the post-holiday peak, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

There were 4,519 people hospitalized, 49 fewer than the day before. Statewide, 64 died from Covid-19 on Saturday, including one person each in Erie and Niagara counties. The total number of pandemic deaths in New York reached 40,330 Saturday.

The seven-day average percentage of positive test results was 3.45% statewide, and 3% in Western New York. 

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and each day more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated for Covid-19. However, the infection rate also depends on what we do, and New Yorkers should continue staying safe and protecting one another as the virus continues to spread in our state," Cuomo said in a statement.

