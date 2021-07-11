Covid-19 deaths remain at low point, Cuomo says

Only one person died statewide from Covid-19 on Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported Sunday, matching the lowest number New York State has registered since the pandemic began.

Cuomo further noted that 31,484 doses of vaccine were given during the past 24 hours and that two-thirds of adults over age 18 in the state have completed their series of shots.

“Our metrics continue to show steady progress toward slaying this Covid beast,” he said.

The seven-day average of positive test results for Western New York on Saturday was 0.57%, down from 0.59% on Friday.

The state Department of Health reported that 10 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday in Erie County and one was positive in Niagara County. No new cases were reported elsewhere in Western New York.

