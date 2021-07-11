 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19 deaths remain at low point, Cuomo says
0 comments
top story

Covid-19 deaths remain at low point, Cuomo says

Support this work for $1 a month

Only one person died statewide from Covid-19 on Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported Sunday, matching the lowest number New York State has registered since the pandemic began.

Cuomo further noted that 31,484 doses of vaccine were given during the past 24 hours and that two-thirds of adults over age 18 in the state have completed their series of shots.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Our metrics continue to show steady progress toward slaying this Covid beast,” he said.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Barbara O'Brien

The seven-day average of positive test results for Western New York on Saturday was 0.57%, down from 0.59% on Friday.

The state Department of Health reported that 10 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday in Erie County and one was positive in Niagara County. No new cases were reported elsewhere in Western New York.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: With vaccinated students, college campuses look to get back to normal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News