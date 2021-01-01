 Skip to main content
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations rise over past week in WNY
Mount St. Mary covid-19 testing (copy)

Registered nurse Judy Lowes collects a sample from a student during a Covid-19 testing clinic for students and faculty at Mount St. Mary Academy on Dec. 1.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Two key Covid-19 metrics have been on the rise in Western New York over the past week, according to state data.

The latest figures released Friday show there were 544 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the five-county region as of Thursday. A week earlier, there were 488 patients hospitalized.

The latest hospitalization figure also approaches the region's high point for the entire pandemic, when 548 people were hospitalized Dec. 10.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has risen from 71 on Dec. 24 to 94 on Thursday, according to state figures.

Aside from hospitalizations, the other key figure is the daily positivity rate, which measures the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive.

The positivity rate, as measured on a seven-day average, was 8% Thursday, up from 6% a week prior.

Public officials and public health experts had warned of a post-holiday surge in cases and hospitalizations due to an expected increase in small gatherings tied to holiday celebrations.

Covid-19 dashboard: WNY hospitalizations
