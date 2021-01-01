Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY

Two key Covid-19 metrics have been on the rise in Western New York over the past week, according to state data.
Latest figures released Friday show there were 544 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the five-county region as of Thursday. A week earlier, there were 488 patients hospitalized.
The latest hospitalization figure also approaches the region's high point for the entire pandemic, when 548 people were hospitalized Dec. 10.
There were 94 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units on New Year's Eve, compared to 71 on Christmas Eve, state figures show.
Aside from hospitalizations, the other key figure is the daily positivity rate, which measures the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive.
The positivity rate, as measured on a seven-day average, was 8% Thursday, up from 6% a week prior.
Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.
State and regional government leaders and public health experts warned of a post-holiday surge in cases and hospitalizations due to an expected increase in small gatherings tied to holiday celebrations.
December warnings came during a month that saw more Western New Yorkers and Americans die from Covid-19 than any month since the pandemic began early last year.
Almost 1,400 people in the region had died between the start of the pandemic and Monday, including 385 of those, or more than a quarter, in the past month alone. Since Monday, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has reported an unofficial total of 57 more deaths in the region as of Friday afternoon, including 45 in Erie County.
There were 302 fatalities in the region in May and 284 in April, during the first pandemic peak.
State health officials reported Friday that 166 New York residents died on New Year's Eve, including 21 in a Western New York region that includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
"As we start 2021," Cuomo said in a news release Friday, "I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus – wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask."