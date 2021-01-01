Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY

Two key Covid-19 metrics have been on the rise in Western New York over the past week, according to state data.

Latest figures released Friday show there were 544 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the five-county region as of Thursday. A week earlier, there were 488 patients hospitalized.

The latest hospitalization figure also approaches the region's high point for the entire pandemic, when 548 people were hospitalized Dec. 10.

There were 94 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units on New Year's Eve, compared to 71 on Christmas Eve, state figures show.

Aside from hospitalizations, the other key figure is the daily positivity rate, which measures the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive.

The positivity rate, as measured on a seven-day average, was 8% Thursday, up from 6% a week prior.

Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.

State and regional government leaders and public health experts warned of a post-holiday surge in cases and hospitalizations due to an expected increase in small gatherings tied to holiday celebrations.