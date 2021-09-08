Convictions of Louis Ciminelli, other 'Buffalo Billion' defendants upheld

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the convictions of Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli and three other "Buffalo Billion" defendants who were found guilty of fraud and conspiracy in 2018.

Ciminelli and the others convicted in the case – former state official Joseph Percoco, SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and Syracuse businessmen Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi – contended that prosecutorial misconduct, insufficient evidence and alleged errors in the jury instructions meant their convictions should be overturned.

Writing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Judge Denny Chin said that was not the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We conclude that there was sufficient evidence to support each of defendants' convictions, the district court did not err in instructing the jury, it did not abuse its discretion in admitting the challenged evidence while precluding other evidence, and it did not err in denying Gerardi's motion to dismiss the false statement charge," Chin wrote. "Accordingly, the judgments of the district court are affirmed."

A jury convicted Ciminelli, along with Percoco, Kaloyeros and the two Syracuse-area businessmen, of fraud and conspiracy in July 2018.