Buffalo's 14215 ZIP code among those Cuomo targets for vaccine push

"My district was hit pretty bad by Covid-19 and for the governor to continue his push is very prudent and I appreciate it," Wyatt said.

The 14215 ZIP is one of several areas in the city that had been targeted in earlier vaccine efforts. When a mass vaccination site was opened in the winter in the Delavan-Grider Community Center, residents of that area were among those eligible for an appointment.

Cuomo singled out several community groups to aid the effort. Organizations sharing $15 million in funding are Hispanic Federation, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, New York Immigration Coalition, Asian American Federation and two community health centers in New York City.

The effort comes as the number of Covid infections continues to rise, according to state data.

On Sunday, there were 1,982 new Covid-19 cases across the state. A month ago, on June 26, there were 346 new cases recorded.

At its peak over the winter, there were 19,942 new cases statewide on Jan. 14, according to state data.