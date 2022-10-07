Buffalo native to lead State Police as acting superintendent after Bruen resigns

Steven A. Nigrelli, a veteran state trooper and son of a revered Buffalo police detective sergeant, was appointed acting superintendent of the New York State Police on Friday.

Kevin Bruen, who has led the State Police since June 2021, resigned, effective Oct. 19.

Bruen submitted his resignation to Gov. Kathy Hochul amid accusations that he had ignored multiple reports of wrongdoing by the State Police’s former human resources director, MaryEllen Tedesco, who stepped down last month.

The Albany Times-Union reported Tuesday that Hochul directed her counsel’s office to investigate the accusations against Bruen, who was appointed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Hochul released a statement thanking Bruen for his years of public service and saying that Nigrelli, currently first deputy superintendent, will serve as acting superintendent “on an interim basis, as we conduct a thorough search for a superintendent who can lead this department in its important work. The State Police have made tremendous progress in combating gun violence and keeping New Yorkers safe, and that must continue."

Nigrelli, who joined the State Police in 1990, has steadily risen through the agency’s ranks.

As first deputy, he was second in command and served as superintendent in Bruen’s absence.

A graduate of SUNY Buffalo State College, he started as a trooper in Central New York and later worked for the State Police Community Narcotics Team, conducting undercover drug buys on the streets of Buffalo at the height of the 1990s crack cocaine epidemic, according to a story in The Buffalo News in 2015, when he was appointed major of Troop A, which includes Buffalo, Niagara Falls and the surrounding eight counties.

He became a sergeant and investigator with Troop A’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and was appointed captain of the bureau in 2007. He was part of a task force that nabbed Altemio Sanchez, the “Bike Path Killer” who murdered three women and raped at least 15 in Erie County while eluding law enforcement for decades before being caught in 2007.

Nigrelli said in the 2015 story that the Bike Path Killer case was solved only because different law enforcement agencies came together and collaborated – something that must happen more often to solve more cases.

Nigrelli has a rich family history in police work.

His father, Joseph C. Nigrelli, who died in 2011, spent 39 years on the Buffalo police force, and three of his brothers served in law enforcement, including Michael Nigrelli, who headed State Police operations on the Western New York portion of the Thruway for years prior to leaving the State Police for the private sector.

The brothers at one time also had more than 20 other relatives in law enforcement.