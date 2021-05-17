 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo gas prices up 14 cents in last four weeks
0 comments
top story

Buffalo gas prices up 14 cents in last four weeks

Support this work for $1 a month

Gas prices continue to be on the rise nationally, statewide and in Western New York. 

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Buffalo has risen 14 cents in the last four weeks – from $2.82 to $2.96 – according to AAA Western and Central New York. 

The AAA said the national weekly average price for gasoline increased by 8 cents to $3.05, while the New York State average is up 6 cents to $3.06. 

The average Buffalo price is $2.96, up 3 cents from last week. 

Over the last four weeks, Buffalo average prices have increased from $2.82 to $2.86 to $2.88 to $2.93 to $2.96.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The AAA said a variety of factors have contributed to the rise in prices, including higher crude prices, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and the annual demand ahead of Memorial Day. 

The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations last week following a shutdown caused by a cyberattack. The pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies about half of the fuel that is used on the East Coast.

States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days, the AAA said. 

Prices had jumped in late April after OPEC confirmed plans to increase crude production in May.

Also, Memorial Day typically brings some of the highest gas prices of the year. AAA does not expect the recent rise in prices to deter Memorial Day travelers.

Gas prices increase as you head east on the Thruway. Rochester's average is up 2 cents to $2.99 while Syracuse's average is up 6 cents to $3. 

One year ago, with much of the nation shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national average price was $1.88 and the New York State average was $2.16.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News