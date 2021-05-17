Buffalo gas prices up 14 cents in last four weeks

Gas prices continue to be on the rise nationally, statewide and in Western New York.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Buffalo has risen 14 cents in the last four weeks – from $2.82 to $2.96 – according to AAA Western and Central New York.
The AAA said the national weekly average price for gasoline increased by 8 cents to $3.05, while the New York State average is up 6 cents to $3.06.
The average Buffalo price is $2.96, up 3 cents from last week.
Over the last four weeks, Buffalo average prices have increased from $2.82 to $2.86 to $2.88 to $2.93 to $2.96.
The AAA said a variety of factors have contributed to the rise in prices, including higher crude prices, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and the annual demand ahead of Memorial Day.
The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations last week following a shutdown caused by a cyberattack. The pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies about half of the fuel that is used on the East Coast.
States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days, the AAA said.
Prices had jumped in late April after OPEC confirmed plans to increase crude production in May.
Also, Memorial Day typically brings some of the highest gas prices of the year. AAA does not expect the recent rise in prices to deter Memorial Day travelers.
Gas prices increase as you head east on the Thruway. Rochester's average is up 2 cents to $2.99 while Syracuse's average is up 6 cents to $3.
One year ago, with much of the nation shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national average price was $1.88 and the New York State average was $2.16.