It's not that they want to encourage smoking, but Black faith leaders are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop her state budget proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and create a commission on the issue instead.

That's because 85% of Black people who smoke smoke menthol cigarettes, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. And if menthol cigarettes are prohibited in New York State, there are two fears: that it will open up an illegal black market for cigarettes from other states, and it will make Black people a target for police enforcement.

Nine Black ministers, most from the Buffalo area, made their case Thursday that the governor should convene a working group of faith leaders, social justice and community members to focus on tobacco education before a ban is instituted and sets up the potential for racial profiling.

"Every Black man you see standing here has been stopped by the police for being black, every last one," said the Rev. Carl L. Washington Jr., of New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Harlem.

As part of her proposed budget, Hochul suggested banning the sale of all flavored vaping and tobacco products, and increasing the cigarette tax from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also has proposed prohibiting menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to prevent youth from smoking and to reduce tobacco-related illnesses and death.

"Our concerns lie in our foresight, and the past and recent killings of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of police," said the Rev. Frank Bostic, pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. "A prohibition will incite crime. A prohibition will drive people just a few miles down the road to reservations to purchase legal, menthol and flavored tobacco while police stop Buffalo's residents and ask where they purchased the menthol cigarettes."

He asked if it was unjust to give communities of color a prohibition for greater public health while white smokers are free to choose, and their choices are respected.

"You're going to find that people will take the opportunity to go to the states where these cigarettes can still be purchased, transport them across state lines, and sell them at astronomical prices within the communities that will be adversely affected by the sale of these," said Rev. Timothy J. Brown Sr., president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Buffalo and Vicinity. "We have decriminalized cannabis use, and now we've criminalized menthol cigarettes."

Brown said the ministers applaud the governor for trying to mitigate the inequitable health outcomes of African Americans. He suggested if there is a ban, then all cigarettes should be prohibited, so there is no discrimination of ethnicity.

"What we're saying to our governor is she knows we love her, she knows we support her. We proved that on Election day. We need her to love this community back and talk to this community before decisions are made," Washington said.