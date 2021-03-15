At event excluding reporters, Cuomo talks vaccine, state budget

Facing two ongoing scandals and calls for his resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday used his first public appearance of the week to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated from Covid-19.
Cuomo, who has been accused by several women of inappropriate sexual conduct and who's being investigated by the FBI and federal prosecutors about the undercounting of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, held an event at a soon-to-open mass vaccination site on Long Island.
The event at SUNY Old Westbury, like the two Cuomo held last week, was closed to the press due to what the governor's office called pandemic "restrictions."
Video of the event streamed on the governor's website showed Cuomo standing behind a lectern among a supportive crowd alongside at least a dozen masked people.
The governor didn't say anything about the accusations or investigations, instead focusing on the state's vaccination efforts and the state budget.
"We are at a pivotal moment in this state and what we do now will decide the trajectory," Cuomo said of the budget.
The governor announced the return of an air show Memorial Day weekend at Jones Beach State Park, an event canceled last year because of the pandemic.
SUNY Old Westbury, along with two other sites on Long Island, will open as vaccination sites Friday, the governor also announced.
Cuomo said he plans to get the vaccine in the coming days at a pop-up vaccination site "in a Black community." He said he hopes to encourage those in minority communities to get vaccinated. The governor said he will receive the vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson to show it is safe.
Starting Wednesday, more essential workers in the state become vaccine-eligible: public-facing government and public employees; not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services; and essential in-person public-facing building service workers.