At event excluding reporters, Cuomo talks vaccine, state budget

Facing two ongoing scandals and calls for his resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday used his first public appearance of the week to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated from Covid-19.

Cuomo, who has been accused by several women of inappropriate sexual conduct and who's being investigated by the FBI and federal prosecutors about the undercounting of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, held an event at a soon-to-open mass vaccination site on Long Island.

The event at SUNY Old Westbury, like the two Cuomo held last week, was closed to the press due to what the governor's office called pandemic "restrictions."

Video of the event streamed on the governor's website showed Cuomo standing behind a lectern among a supportive crowd alongside at least a dozen masked people.

The governor didn't say anything about the accusations or investigations, instead focusing on the state's vaccination efforts and the state budget.

"We are at a pivotal moment in this state and what we do now will decide the trajectory," Cuomo said of the budget.

The governor announced the return of an air show Memorial Day weekend at Jones Beach State Park, an event canceled last year because of the pandemic.