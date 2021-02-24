As Cuomo faces controversies, Reed details thoughts on challenging him

"They've demonstrated that ability to work with Democrats, to be a proud Republican," Reed said. "Bringing my Republican ideology into the room can be a very successful model for states, as well as what we've demonstrated here with the Problem Solvers Caucus in Washington. And so that's my motivation: It's to serve our state in a positive way."

Reed did not set a timeline for when he will decide whether to run for governor, but acknowledged that "the decision has to be made sooner rather than later."

Any Republican aiming to mount a serious campaign for the governorship in New York would have to start early in order to raise money to compete. A Democrat with a national fundraising base, Cuomo amassed a $16.8 million campaign war chest by the end of 2020.

A former Corning mayor first elected to Congress in 2010, Reed vowed during his first campaign that he would serve no more than six full terms in the House – meaning he would have to retire from Congress at the end of next year to keep that commitment.

And while Reed has not ruled out breaking that vow, on Wednesday he ruled out running for the governorship and for reelection to Congress at the same time.

Reed also acknowledged that family considerations will play a role in whether he decides to run for the governorship.

