As Cuomo confronts crisis, his lieutenant governor must walk fine line

"As a woman, there will be pressure from women to have her say this kind of behavior is unacceptable," Bell said. "So do you publicly call out your boss? The trick here is not to do it too late ... not to come out later and say 'Oh yeah, I'm glad he resigned.' You need to show integrity."

Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Leonard R. Lenihan, another Hochul ally who was never close to Cuomo, said the lieutenant governor is prudently lying low even as the crisis intensifies.

"She would never advance herself at the governor's expense," he said. "She's already decided how to handle this – she's loyal and waiting for the facts to come out."

Similar transitions have occurred only twice since 1973, when Lt. Gov. Malcolm Wilson succeeded Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller who resigned. And Paterson succeeded Spitzer 13 years ago this week when the governor resigned following a prostitution scandal. Those who have experienced them say concurring events and business of government make preparation essential.

Kiernan remembers that on the day Spitzer stepped down, Wall Street's deepening financial crisis worsened when Bear Stearns and Co.'s stock lost 90% of its value.