As Canada reopens to Americans, Rainbow, Lewiston-Queenston bridges report delays

Canada has opened its doors, and there's already a line to enter.

As fully vaccinated Americans can now cross the border into Canada, traffic on two of the region's international bridges is backed up.

Delays at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls – which had been as high as nearly an hour and 10 minutes – were pegged at about 26 minutes as of 8:10 a.m., according to the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.

As of 8:10 a.m., those driving across the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge face a delay of about 50 minutes, according to the commission.

A 10-minute delay was reported at the Peace Bridge, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

After 17 months of being closed to nonessential travelers, the Canadian government is allowing Americans to again enter the country as of today.

But there are many rules and procedures travelers will have to follow.