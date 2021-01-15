Appointments being taken for UB's South Campus vaccination site

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine.

On Thursday, some New Yorkers were able to make vaccine appointments at state-run sites using a link "shared without authorization," according to a state official.

Appointments were made for sites across the state, including UB's South Campus, before the scheduling period opened, Marcy Stevens, general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services, said in a statement.

Stevens said "all unauthorized appointments have been voided" and state officials "are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation."

"We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible," Stevens said.

The matter also has been referred to the state Inspector General's Office.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled a vaccination clinic planned for today after a spokesman on Thursday said the facility was "experiencing difficulty with the online program used to schedule people from state Priority Groups 1A and 1B."

The hospital spokesman described it as a "temporary issue" that "caused some dates and times to be scheduled over their capacity."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.