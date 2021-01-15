Appointments being taken for UB's South Campus vaccination site

New York State is making Covid-19 vaccine appointments for eligible people at the University at Buffalo's South Campus, according to the state's screening website.
Appointments to receive the vaccine at the state-run vaccine distribution site are available, according to the site, which was updated Friday morning.
Those currently eligible to receive a vaccine are individuals 65 and above, first responders, teachers, public-facing grocery store workers and others. (Full list here)
Those wishing to make an appointment must use the state's screening website, am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, or its telephone hotline, officials have said.
The state's hotline number is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). The hotline's hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The site will be opening next week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter on Thursday. He said more information would be released soon.
The state site lists the distribution location on South Campus as Harriman Hall.
Support Local Journalism
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine.
On Thursday, some New Yorkers were able to make vaccine appointments at state-run sites using a link "shared without authorization," according to a state official.
Appointments were made for sites across the state, including UB's South Campus, before the scheduling period opened, Marcy Stevens, general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services, said in a statement.
Stevens said "all unauthorized appointments have been voided" and state officials "are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation."
"We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible," Stevens said.
The matter also has been referred to the state Inspector General's Office.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled a vaccination clinic planned for today after a spokesman on Thursday said the facility was "experiencing difficulty with the online program used to schedule people from state Priority Groups 1A and 1B."
The hospital spokesman described it as a "temporary issue" that "caused some dates and times to be scheduled over their capacity."