Andrew M. Cuomo’s once invincible world began collapsing around him Tuesday as a damning report of sexual harassment comes close to overwhelming his increasingly desperate attempt to hang on as governor of New York.

Official after official flooded the internet with demands he resign after Attorney General Letitia James issued a 165-page compendium of complaints from women in and out of state government alleging incidents of unwanted sexual attention. Though Cuomo took to the airwaves shortly after the attorney general’s late morning news conference to deny the claims and offer no hint of resignation, the possibility still looms as his own Democrats – without equivocation – joined the chorus that could end one of the most powerful gubernatorial reigns in state history.

The calls stemmed from the highest echelons of the New York State Democratic Party as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand reiterated their demand that Cuomo leave office. In a joint statement, they called the actions “profoundly disturbing, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable.”

“No elected official is above the law,” the senators said. “The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

And Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who would become governor should Cuomo eventually heed the chorus of resignation demands, seemed to reject the governor’s denial of James’ finding. Hochul said the report “documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women.”

Significantly, the lieutenant governor’s reaction for the first time recognized the possibility that her longtime boss may not survive what lies ahead.

“No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps,” she said, referring to expected impeachment proceedings. “Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

Tuesday’s events conjured still vivid memories around Albany’s stately old Capitol of Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer’s sudden fall following a 2008 prostitution scandal. But Cuomo stubbornly resisted Spitzer’s route of a quick and decisive resignation, exacerbating the maelstrom surrounding him at least into an expected impeachment by the Assembly.

He promised to fight the charges and avoid “trial by newspaper or biased review.”

“This just did not happen,” he said of the accusations.

Still, it appeared difficult for anyone to predict a successful outcome for Cuomo as many of those who may sit in judgement made clear their feelings.

“The Governor is unfit for office,” said Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Tonawanda. “If he won’t immediately resign, the Assembly must take the next logical steps toward his impeachment.”

Even former Cuomo stalwarts like Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner signaled that if Cuomo somehow survives the immediate storm, he will have trouble weathering the long-range forecast. He called Cuomo’s behavior “unlawful, inexcusable,” adding the accusations “transcend all political considerations.”

“He should resign and allow the work of state government to move forward unburdened by the controversies that would inevitably follow him for the remainder of his term,” the chairman said.

Around New York State, talk of gubernatorial succession took on a serious tone for the first time since Cuomo’s first victory in 2010. State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, whose party appears to be coalescing behind Long Island Representative Lee Zeldin as its candidate next year, renewed his resignation call first issued on Feb. 11.

“If he does not immediately resign, Speaker Carl Heastie must call for a special session to bring articles of impeachment to the floor for an up or down vote,” Langworthy said. “Democrats in Albany have been protecting him for too long – time is up.”

One of Cuomo's top political allies, state Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, did not return a call seeking comment.

Though Republicans face daunting odds statewide as Democrats dominate them 3 to 1, veteran New York City political consultant Hank Sheinkopf sees several scenarios. He envisions left-wing Democrats like New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams contemplating a primary challenge or running on his own, energizing upstate conservatives fearful of the party’s steady leftward march (as evidenced by democratic socialist India B. Walton’s primary win for Buffalo mayor in June).

“The guy who benefits most is Lee Zeldin,” Sheinkopf said. “If Cuomo doesn’t leave or gets a primary from someone downstate like Jumaane Williams, and if he loses or it’s close," Sheinkopf said, it could all spark “chaos” and profound statewide change. That same chaos, he added, could prove an advantage for the embattled governor.

“Andrew Cuomo gets through this alive if everyone around him can’t figure out how to kill him,” he said figuratively. “Can he survive the daggers?”

In addition, Democrat Kevin R. Hardwick offered the dual perspective of a candidate for county comptroller as well as a Canisius College political scientist. On Tuesday, Hardwick called for Cuomo to resign and also introduced a resolution to that effect in his capacity as an Erie County legislator.

He said the governor’s denial and apology fell “far short,” and that his continued presence in office could present a host of troubling problems as the state tries to deal with a Covid-19 resurgence. What if the governor must order new emergency measures to fight the Delta variant, he asked, or seeks another lockdown that proved controversial to begin with.

“This makes it that much more difficult for such a call to be viewed as legitimate,” he said, while his exit will kick off a succession scramble in which “our own Kathy Hochul will be right in the middle of it.”

“Especially after the details in that report,” Hardwick said, “it’s not going to get easier or go away.”

