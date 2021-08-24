Analysis: Hochul has no time to bask in the history she made. She has work to do.

Former Gov. David A. Paterson can appreciate Tuesday’s historic events more than most. In 2008, he became the state’s first Black governor when he assumed the top job following another resignation in disgrace – by Eliot L. Spitzer.

“It’s an historic event,” he told The Buffalo News in a Tuesday phone conversation that dwelled on the incredulity of it all. “New York has been a member of the union for 234 years, and this is the first day we’ve had a woman governor?”

But following the morning ceremony in which Hochul acknowledged being “emotional” but “prepared,” the new governor had to get to work. She met with Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and they didn’t talk about the normal business of state government, such as crafting a budget. This time, the new trio of “two women and one man in a room” had to dwell on life and death matters presented by a coronavirus still wreaking havoc on New York’s government, its finances and its people.

They have to find a way to successively pull New York out of its Covid-19 mess. And if Cuomo could chalk up success in inspiring the state during its darkest moments of 2020, then Hochul must somehow do the same. That means she must govern effectively. That also means mastering the intricacies of New York politics in a way she has never faced before.

