Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags

Officials have cautioned that they expect those newly eligible to register for vaccination appointments will have to wait to get the shots as the state continues to receive a limited supply of vaccine from the federal government.

But they've also faced other waiting: a frustrating process that has sometimes meant waiting hours on the phone. At one point Tuesday, with the county inundated with calls, Poloncarz tweeted: "Please do NOT call our Health Department to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. We are NOT setting up appointments by phone."

Erie County is only accepting appointments for eligible residents – police and firefighters, teachers, public transit workers, anyone 65 years old or older – via an online appointment request form, and those appointment slots have already been filled through the end of the month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said he has no idea whether he'll even have vaccine on hand to administer to anyone beyond Wednesday. As it is, the county has had to get vaccine reallocated from Roswell Park and Hospice Buffalo in order to get through the next 24 hours, he said Tuesday.

Vaccines for the general public will still take months, Poloncarz said.