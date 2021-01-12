After hours on hold, Orchard Park man told closest vaccination site is Syracuse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wynne had already gone through the online screening process – that part was simple, he said – and had a completed form which allowed him to move on to the step of making an appointment.

But Wynne said he was told the closest site with available appointments was in Syracuse – about 2 1/2 hours away by car.

Wynne and his wife tried two pharmacies in Orchard Park who are on the list of vaccine distribution sites in Western New York, but were told they couldn't make appointments.

So he and his wife will just wait until they hear some supply of the vaccine is due in pharmacies in this area, he said.

Individuals age 75 and older were among several groups the state on Monday added to categories of the population eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The state's first phase, known as Phase 1A, was for health care workers. The new phase, Phase 1B, covers teachers, first responders and other groups.