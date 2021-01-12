After hours on hold, Orchard Park man told closest vaccination site is Syracuse

Trying to register for an appointment to get the Covid-19 vaccine was a rocky process for John Wynne of Orchard Park.
And after hours of phone calls to New York State's vaccine hotline over two days, the 78-year-old still doesn't have an appointment.
New York on Monday unveiled a vaccine registration system, accessible both online and by phone, that was met with frustration by many New Yorkers who encountered a variety of problems.
"What the hell were these people doing while they were developing this vaccine?" Wynne said Tuesday. "We knew it was coming down the tracks and we’ve got nothing done to distribute the stuff."
Wynne said he tried the state's hotline a few minutes after 4 p.m. Monday when the phone line went into operation.
He was on hold until 6:25 p.m. – for nearly 2 1/2 hours – when his call got disconnected.
"They cut you right off," he said.
He tried again Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. This time, about 90 minutes into his call, he got through to someone on the other end.
Wynne had already gone through the online screening process – that part was simple, he said – and had a completed form which allowed him to move on to the step of making an appointment.
But Wynne said he was told the closest site with available appointments was in Syracuse – about 2 1/2 hours away by car.
Wynne and his wife tried two pharmacies in Orchard Park who are on the list of vaccine distribution sites in Western New York, but were told they couldn't make appointments.
So he and his wife will just wait until they hear some supply of the vaccine is due in pharmacies in this area, he said.
Individuals age 75 and older were among several groups the state on Monday added to categories of the population eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The state's first phase, known as Phase 1A, was for health care workers. The new phase, Phase 1B, covers teachers, first responders and other groups.
State officials have said a limited supply of the Covid-19 vaccine meant appointments for those now eligible would likely be weeks – if not longer – away.
People can check whether they are eligible to get the vaccine at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
The state vaccination hotline number is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).