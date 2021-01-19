After bumpy signup process, vaccines go smoothly at UB's South Campus

"It’s like a relief," McGrath said of receiving vaccine. "Especially for my kids, who are all worried about us. Every day they were calling: ‘Did you sign up? Did you sign up?' "

Deborah Gangloff, 72, of West Seneca described her vaccination experience as "perfect” and said there was no line. Her husband, Daniel, a fellow retiree, has an appointment for next week after several tries at signing up, over several hours, due to the website crashing.

Kate Scaglione, 67, a retiree from Buffalo, called her vaccination “very smooth, very easy,” and said she appreciated that the nurse who injected her with the dose had come out of retirement to assist.

Scaglione said “the signup is tough; you just have to keep at it. I feel sorry for people who don’t have computer skills.”

Elaine Rubenstein, 71, a retiree from Williamsville, called the process “super well-run” and “great.” She said she didn’t have a problem signing up – “it feel like it was just a fluke that I happened to look when I did, and it had just opened up probably just a few minutes before.”

"I feel fortunate," Rubenstein said of her experience. "I immediately called everybody I know who’s in the age group, or who has another kind of condition that’s complicating, and a few relatives."