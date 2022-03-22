 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State agency supplies cash for Niagara Falls hotel, makeover of old buildings
Cambria Hotel

A rendering by Silvestri Architects of the planned Cambria Hotel at 311 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. Ground was broken in December 2021 for the 120-room, seven-story hotel, owned by the Strangio family's Plati Niagara Inc. 

 Courtesy USA Niagara Development Corp.

A new hotel under construction in downtown Niagara Falls was approved for a $1.7 million state grant Tuesday.

The USA Niagara Development Corp., a state agency, made the contribution to the $20.1 million Cambria Hotel project at 311 Rainbow Blvd., a 120-room, seven-story hotel being built by the Strangio family's Plati Niagara Inc.

The project includes three two-story, two-unit townhouses fronting on Buffalo Avenue behind the hotel. The houses, earmarked as vacation rentals, are to be complete by June and the hotel will open in April or May 2023, owner Frank Strangio said.

The USA Niagara board also approved a $145,000 grant to a subsidiary of Savarino Development for its $3.5 million makeover of two buildings dating to the early 20th century at 320 and 324 Niagara St. in Niagara Falls.

The site was last used as the Press Box, a bar-restaurant.

The makeover will generate ground-floor commercial space and 10 market-rate apartments on the second and third floors.

