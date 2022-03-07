State agency holds hearing on harassment charges against Niagara County clerk

"It was strictly a business decision to move that position to a part-time position and that's all it was. It had to do with a budgetary decision," Jastrzemski said.

Carson rejected the part-time job and filed a complaint with the Division of Human Rights, alleging that the job cut was retaliation for her objections to her treatment by Jastrzemski and others in the Clerk's Office.

She had filed a union grievance through the Civil Service Employees Association in August 2019.

Hickey contended that there were other job cuts in the Clerk's Office at the same time, including auto bureau deputy clerks, but Carson said hers was the only one in the Legislature minutes.

Carson worked at Niagara County Community College in 2020 and early 2021. In April 2021, she was hired to fill a vacant County Legislature courier job, a full-time, $19.72-per-hour job she still holds.

Carson testified Friday she took a leave from that job from July 27 to Oct. 1, 2021, after a doctor said she showed symptoms of "acute stress reaction." She testified in January that she had "a breakdown."

