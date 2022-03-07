State agency holds hearing on harassment charges against Niagara County clerk

A former courier in the Niagara County Clerk's Office contends that she was racially discriminated against at work and sexually harassed by County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.
In testimony Friday at a state Division of Human Rights hearing, Melissa L. Carson said that she never was disciplined and received only positive evaluations despite the alleged problems, which also included run-ins with co-workers over various office issues.
Her attorney, William Harper, called Carson "brave, assertive and protecting her rights."
He said Carson wants back pay resulting from a temporary job loss and damages for emotional distress.
"We're confident there won't be any damages in this case, because there was no unlawful discrimination, harassment or anything else like that," said Michael Hickey, the county's attorney.
Jastrzemski denied the allegations and said he does not expect to testify.
The hearing began Jan. 24 and 25, was held over until Friday, and will not continue until June 15 and 16, Administrative Law Judge Martin Erazo said.
Carson, who is Black, joined the Clerk's Office in January 2018 after holding other county jobs since 2013. The County Legislature cut her job from full time to part time in an amendment to the 2020 budget that was unanimously passed in December 2019.
"It was strictly a business decision to move that position to a part-time position and that's all it was. It had to do with a budgetary decision," Jastrzemski said.
Carson rejected the part-time job and filed a complaint with the Division of Human Rights, alleging that the job cut was retaliation for her objections to her treatment by Jastrzemski and others in the Clerk's Office.
She had filed a union grievance through the Civil Service Employees Association in August 2019.
Hickey contended that there were other job cuts in the Clerk's Office at the same time, including auto bureau deputy clerks, but Carson said hers was the only one in the Legislature minutes.
Carson worked at Niagara County Community College in 2020 and early 2021. In April 2021, she was hired to fill a vacant County Legislature courier job, a full-time, $19.72-per-hour job she still holds.
Carson testified Friday she took a leave from that job from July 27 to Oct. 1, 2021, after a doctor said she showed symptoms of "acute stress reaction." She testified in January that she had "a breakdown."
The complaint contends that at some point in 2018, when she mentioned to Jastrzemski that her husband was out of town, Jastrzemski commented, "I know you can't wait 'til he's back in your bed."
When the husband returned home, Carson mentioned that in another conversation, and Jastrzemski allegedly said, "I know you're happy that he's back in your bed."
On Jan. 25, Carson testified, "It made me feel awful. I felt dehumanized."
"I would never say that," Jastrzemski said. "I have 60-plus women working for me and I treat each and every one of them with respect. I would never in a million years make a comment like that. That's 100% false."
In November 2019, according to the complaint, Carson came into the office. "Joe says, 'Good morning.' I said, 'Hey.' He says, 'I'll remember that girl,' and I repeated the word 'girl' and said 'Really!'"
Although it wasn't in her written complaint, Carson testified in January and again Friday about having to drive Jastrzemski to the county Highway Department one day.
"It's your testimony that he was undressing you with his eyes?" Hickey asked.
"Correct," Carson answered.
"Did he say that?" Hickey asked.
"You don't have to say it," Carson replied.
She also said she was talking to Jastrzemski outside the courthouse mailroom one day when another female employee walked by, wearing capri pants.
"I watched him as he watched her," Carson testified. "What caught my attention is, he stopped paying attention to what I was saying."
Carson contended that Robin M. Matikosh, a deputy clerk at the North Tonawanda motor vehicle office, ordered her to check in with her on each of her regular visits to the office.
According to Carson's complaint, previous couriers did not have to do that, and she didn't, either.
"I was a courier for the county. I had places to be," Carson testified. "All I had to do was pick up her mail."
"I don't think as a supervisor of an office that there's any discrimination whatsoever in regards to that," Jastrzemski said. "That's strictly a supervisor running her office."