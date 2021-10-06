State agency holding public meeting on Rainbow Centre plans in Niagara Falls

The local branch of Empire State Development will hold a public meeting live and online at 5 p.m. Tuesday to update Niagara Falls residents on efforts to reuse the vacant half of the former Rainbow Centre mall.

In December 2019, USA Niagara Development Corp. announced a concept of turning the long-vacant downtown building into commercial space with a pedestrian walkway cut through the building. About 160,000 square feet would be usable.

Last year, USA Niagara chose Marvel Architects as the design firm for the project. Tuesday's meeting, to be held in the Conference Center Niagara Falls on Old Falls Street, will include potential tenants for the site.

The other half of the old mall now contains the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

USA Niagara also announced registration for an online meeting for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 to discuss its Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Fund, a new effort to lure investment to targeted commercial areas along Niagara Street, Main Street, Portage Road and Pine Avenue.

