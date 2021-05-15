State agencies order Buffalo chemical plant shutdown due to sulfur dioxide emissions

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Department of Health have directed PVS Chemical Solutions to immediately cease operations at its plant on Lee Street in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood due to excessive emissions of sulfur dioxide.

In a news release Saturday, the DEC said high sulfur dioxide levels were found at the nearby athletic field at the Medaille College Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park on Elk Street.

The release said that PVS has been directed to shut down until the company can show that its operations do not pose a health threat.

“Until PVS can prove it can operate without emitting potentially harmful SO2 into this community, either by altering operations or scaling back production, it should remain shuttered,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release.

According to the release, complaints about odors led the DEC to park an air monitoring trailer next to the athletic facility last year to sample for SO2. The DEC issued notices of violation last year and began an administrative enforcement action in March. More sampling in April again showed excess SO2 levels, the DEC said, posing a health risk to asthmatics and people exercising.

