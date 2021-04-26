State AG says Buffalo can establish a civilian review board

Buffalo can take steps now to establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct, according to the New York State Attorney General's Office.

Such a board should hold final disciplinary authority over officers and subpoena power, and it should have a substantial budget and a qualified professional staff to carry out its duties, according to a letter from the office's Civil Rights Bureau to Mayor Byron W. Brown.

At a minimum, the board should be able to require the Police Department to state in writing its reasons for deviating from recommended discipline, according to the letter.

The 12-page letter came in response to the city’s draft recommendations on police reform. Gov. Andrew Cuomo required communities to adopt police reform plans by April 1.

The Attorney General’s Office expressed concern that the city released the draft plan just days before the deadline, saying the timing “likely hindered the opportunity for meaningful public comment.”

City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the Brown administration began public dialogue and putting in place reform initiatives before the governor even issued his order, and the city’s draft included recommendations from the public and the attorney general.