State accuses lenders of redlining in Buffalo, settles with Hunt Mortgage

As part of its report on redlining in Buffalo, the state agency is investigating several lenders, but only specified Hunt on Thursday. The state didn't directly accuse Hunt of redlining or "intentional discrimination" and said it did not find evidence that the company violated any laws.

But the agency found that the company's compliance programs and fair lending efforts had weaknesses. And the department suggested that a "lack of sufficient attention to fair lending issues contributed to the company's poor performance in lending to people of color and in majority-minority neighborhoods."

Hunt is a subsidiary of Hunt Real Estate Corp., the region's No. 2 real estate brokerage firm, and by extension a major provider of mortgages for its brokerage customers.

The state said that the firm, in "a good faith effort," agreed to increase its marketing to minorities and mostly minority neighborhoods, and to develop a special financing program to provide $150,000 in discounts or subsidies on loans for properties in mostly minority communities.

It also agreed to provide annual training in fair lending practices to its employees and agents, and to conduct an annual compliance audit of its fair lending efforts.