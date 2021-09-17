 Skip to main content
Starting Monday, Youngmann to be closed nightly for construction
Motorist traveling on the Youngmann Highway in Amherst are being advised by the state Department of Transportation to expect continuing lane closures weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a repaving project that is expected to last through the end of October.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, single lane closures will continue on eastbound on I-290 between the Sheridan Drive and I-90. A total shutdown of the eastbound I-290 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will occur nightly. Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour on Harlem Road and Main Street.

Also, starting at 7 p.m., single lane closures will continue on the westbound I-290 between the Niagara Falls Boulevard and Delaware Avenue exits with total shutdown of westbound I-290 starting each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour along Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sheridan Drive and Delaware Avenue.

