Starting Monday, you'll need a mask again to visit Buffalo City Hall
Add Buffalo City Hall to the growing list of places where you’ll again need wear a mask.

City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge announced Saturday evening that masks will be required for anyone who wants to enter City Hall, starting Monday.

The order applies to everyone, employees and visitors alike, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, DeGeorge said in an email.

He noted that the mask requirement is being reinstated to comply with the latest recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City Hall was reopened to the public on a walk-in basis last Monday with a requirement for masks for those who were not vaccinated, but no proof of vaccination was needed.

