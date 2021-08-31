Starbucks workers launch organizing effort in Buffalo

WASHINGTON – Starbucks workers at three Buffalo-area stores have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board in hopes of forming a union.

In a news release, the workers said they want to hold union elections at three stores: on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Camp Road in Hamburg and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. The workers are scheduled to announce the unionization drive at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Under the name SBWorkersUnited, 50 Starbucks employees last week sent their demands to CEO Kevin Johnson regarding the union drive and their concerns about store operations.

Organizers said the committee has since grown to nearly 80 employees from stores throughout the region.

“By forming this union, we are telling Starbucks that we want to bring our own chairs to the table that was built upon our backs,” said Katie Cook, a barista at a Starbucks on Walden Avenue. “In my 11 months at Starbucks, I’ve been promoted and made amazing friends. But I’ve also seen almost 30 partners leave and working conditions fall to the wayside.”

Michael Sanabria, a Starbucks worker at the Transit Commons store, said workers feel increasingly pressured to work quickly to accelerate drive-thru service.