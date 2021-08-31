Starbucks workers launch organizing effort in Buffalo with national backing

WASHINGTON – The nation's top labor leader on Tuesday vowed to back Starbucks workers at three Buffalo-area stores who hope to unionize, saying the local movement could be part of a larger national effort to organize retail workers.

"When workers are standing up, they're not standing up alone," said Liz Shuler, the new president of the AFL-CIO, when asked about the Starbucks unionization effort in Buffalo. "They're standing up with the rest of the labor movement. And so we're going to do everything we can to support them."

Speaking at a breakfast for reporters, which was sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, Shuler said retail companies such as Starbucks are "ripe for organizing."

"And, you know, Starbucks has always modeled itself or, you know, fancied itself as a high-road employer," Shuler said. "And they do a lot in terms of charity and providing educational benefits. But I think sometimes it's really about fundamental respect and dignity and being able to have a voice to be able to come to the table with your employer and not be afraid. So I think that's what we're hearing from workers in Buffalo."

Shuler spoke shortly before Starbucks workers in Buffalo announced that baristas at three local stores have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board in hopes of forming a union.

Spot Coffee workers vote to form a union; campaign called 'groundbreaking' Spot Coffee employees will be some of the only barista workers in the country with union