Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to join union

"These longtime partners have taken care of my family for over 15 years, and they contribute so much to Buffalo," he said. "Our community trusts them to know what steps are needed to make their voices heard and to make Starbucks and the Elmwood location an even better and fairer place to work.”

Workers voted by mail. Ballots were distributed on Nov. 10 and had to be returned by Wednesday. Tom Miller, a field examiner at the NLRB's regional office in Buffalo, counted the ballots in a process accessible to viewers by Zoom. Across the three stores, about 100 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote.

The organizing campaign kicked off in August and drew widespread interest, given Starbucks' prominent corporate name and the fact that none of its 8,000-company owned U.S. stores was unionized. It was also a test of sorts of an effort to unionize workers in retail jobs, a sector with traditionally low union membership. Starbucks Workers United leaders said they wanted employees – referred to as "partners" by Starbucks - to have more of a voice within the company.