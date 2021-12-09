Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to join union

Workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo voted to join a union, making it the first company-owned store in the United States to organize.
The 19-8 vote to join a union by workers at the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue was a major victory for union organizers after an organizing campaign that was staunchly opposed by Starbucks and drew national attention.
But it was a mixed victory. Workers at a Starbucks store in Hamburg voted 12-8 against joining a union.
And the results at a third store in Cheektowaga were uncertain after the ballots were counted.
The vote at the Cheektowaga store was 15-9 in favor of the union, but there were seven challenged ballots, which could affect the outcome.
Six of those challenged ballots were targeted by lawyers for the union, who argued that the workers who cast those votes were not employed at the store. Starbucks' lawyers disagreed, contending that they were eligible. The seventh ballot was challenged by Starbucks' lawyers, who claimed that voter is no longer an employee. Union lawyers said that worker was eligible.
The results of the Cheektowaga vote were not resolved on Thursday. Under the National Labor Relations Board's procedures, the regional director will examine the challenges and could order a hearing to resolve factual issues.
The votes still need to be formally certified by the NLRB. Once all the votes are counted, both sides will have the chance to argue against certifying the results and submit allegations of misconduct during the election process.
A lawyer for Starbucks Workers United, Ian Hayes, indicated he may file an objection to the result for the Hamburg store. He indicated someone delivered three ballots to the NLRB's building - and possibly slid the envelopes beneath an incorrect door - that were not included in the count. Combined with two challenged ballots in that election, those votes could be enough to reverse the result, he said.
The organizing campaign was closely watched nationally because of its implications elsewhere for Starbucks and potentially other fast-food chains, where worker turnover is high and pay is toward the bottom end of the pay scale.
"Every social justice movement has started from the ground up, from a handful of people who stepped forward to demand change," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said in a statement. "It took incredible courage for Western New York Starbucks workers to speak out, forge ahead with organizing amid enormous corporate pressures, and fight to be heard."
Timothy Hoover, a longtime customer of the Elmwood store who lives near that location, praised the outcome of the vote.
"These longtime partners have taken care of my family for over 15 years, and they contribute so much to Buffalo," he said. "Our community trusts them to know what steps are needed to make their voices heard and to make Starbucks and the Elmwood location an even better and fairer place to work.”
Workers voted by mail. Ballots were distributed on Nov. 10 and had to be returned by Wednesday. Tom Miller, a field examiner at the NLRB's regional office in Buffalo, counted the ballots in a process accessible to viewers by Zoom. Across the three stores, about 100 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote.
The organizing campaign kicked off in August and drew widespread interest, given Starbucks' prominent corporate name and the fact that none of its 8,000-company owned U.S. stores was unionized. It was also a test of sorts of an effort to unionize workers in retail jobs, a sector with traditionally low union membership. Starbucks Workers United leaders said they wanted employees – referred to as "partners" by Starbucks - to have more of a voice within the company.
Starbucks Workers United faced challenges from the Seattle-based ever since launching its organizing effort in August. Starbucks requested the NLRB to open up the election to all 400 employees of its 20 of its Buffalo-area stores, and count the votes together in single up-or-down outcome. As Starbucks made its case to the NLRB, the company first sought to block distribution of the ballots, and, most recently, for the ballots to be impounded until a review could be undertaken.
Starbucks Workers United pushed to keep the voting restricted to employees of the three stores where organizers filed petitions, and to tabulate those votes on a store-by-store basis. The NLRB sided with Starbucks Workers United.
In addition challenging the terms of the election with the NLRB, Starbucks dispatched personnel to its Buffalo-area stores in the runup to the voting deadline. Starbucks Workers United representatives say Rossann Williams, president of the company's North American operations, has been a constant presence in the stores. Last month, former CEO Howard Schultz - who is the company's largest individual shareholder - spoke at an employees-only event held at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.
Workers involved in the organizing effort claimed they felt pressure to vote against the union from Starbucks personnel sent to the Buffalo stores. Starbucks has denied using intimidation tactics throughout the organizing effort.
Meanwhile, pro-labor figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke in support of the workers. And national media spotlighted the campaign.
"The company should stop pouring money into the fight against the union and negotiate a fair contract now," Sanders tweeted after the Elmwood store voted in favor of the union.
Even as voting on the three stores unfolded, Starbucks Workers United filed petitions to hold elections at three additional Buffalo-area locations. Those stores are at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.
Across those three locations, 103 employees would be eligible to vote, if elections are held there.
Matt Glynn