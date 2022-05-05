Starbucks workers hold one-day strike at Delaware-Chippewa store

Workers at a Starbucks store at Delaware and Chippewa held a one-day strike on Thursday, angered by the Starbucks interim CEO's comments about extending pay increases and enhanced benefits to workers at stores that are not organizing.

The one-day strike was the latest clash between Starbucks Workers United and the Seattle-based coffee chain over an organizing movement that began in Buffalo and has spread to locations across the country.

Another flare-up came this week when Howard Schultz, the interim CEO, talked about new employee benefits that Starbucks would roll out. "We do not have the same freedom to make these improvements at locations that have a union or where union organizing is underway," Schultz said in a Tuesday conference call with analysts.

Starbucks Workers United contends Schultz's position about extending new benefits violates federal labor law. Workers from the Delaware-Chippewa location said they decided to hold a one-day strike to protest Schultz's remarks, among other anti-union activity the workers claim the company is engaging in.

Starbucks posted a note on the store's door, explaining the location was temporarily closed. Members of Starbucks Workers United posted a letter of their own next to it, explaining why they walked out and pledging to return to work on Friday.

"On top of everything else that we have been dealing with, we are being told that we are being excluded from benefits that we have been asking for," said Emily Bassett, an employee of the Delaware-Chippewa store since last August. "And while we cannot say this is their intention, it seems clear that they are attempting to retaliate, although we cannot say for certain, obviously."

In a statement, Starbucks disputed claims made by union members, but said the company would "continue to respect the rights of those who seek unionization and those who seek to keep a direct relationship with us as we build a better Starbucks."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The company challenged statements made in the letter posted on the store's door, a copy of which was posted on Twitter. The letter blamed Schultz for "threats and firings" of employees, and accused him of fueling an anti-union campaign.

"We fully disagree with the mischaracterizations, baseless accusations and the falsehoods presented in their letter and are concerned with the impact such statements may have on our partners who disagree with the Workers United organizers," the company said.

Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks Workers United leader, said the enhanced benefits Schultz talked about for workers at nonunion stores reflected proposals that the union has made at the bargaining table.

Workers waving signs called attention to the strike at the corner of Delaware and Chippewa. The store there has been visited often by Starbucks corporate officials staying in hotels across the street during their frequent visits to Buffalo, said Roisin Doherty, who recently stopped working at the store but remains involved in union activities.

Starbucks also used the store as the backdrop for a "how to vote" video distributed to local employees, Doherty said.

Eisen said the strike was the culmination of frustration by workers at that location. "This store was particularly inundated with surveillance and intimidation and just put in a really terrible position," she said.

Starbucks has denied using any intimidation tactics against its employees.

Workers at five area Starbucks stores have voted in favor of unionizing, including the Delaware-Chippewa store, where the vote was 18-1. The vote at a store at Walden and Anderson in Cheektowaga stands at 10-10, with a National Labor Relations Board official to decide whether to count one ballot not yet opened. Workers at a store on Camp Road in Hamburg voted against union representation, but the union has filed an objection.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.