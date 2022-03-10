Standoff with Amherst police in Travers Circle area ends with an arrest

A domestic incident that started Thursday morning in Cheektowaga developed into a standoff between police and a man in a residence in the Travers Circle neighborhood in northwest Amherst, which ended with an arrest shortly after 3 p.m.

Pedestrians were advised early in the afternoon to avoid the neighborhood, near Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson Road.

Residents and visitors saw an increased police presence until the situation was resolved. Some Sweet Home Central School District students who live in the neighborhood also were kept in school and bused home about a half-hour later.

Police said they made an arrest in the case but did not release the name of the man arrested, nor the charge.

