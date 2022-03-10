Standoff with Amherst police in Travers Circle area ends peacefully

A standoff between police and a man in a residents in the Travers Circle neighborhood in northwest Amherst ended peacefully before 4 p.m.
Pedestrians were advised early in the afternoon to avoid the neighborhood, near Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson Road.
Residents and visitors saw an increased police presence until the situation was resolved. Some Sweet Home Central School District students who live in the neighborhood also were kept in school and bused home about a half-hour later.
