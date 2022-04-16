 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Standoff in Wheatfield hamlet leads to domestic-related felony charges

A Niagara County man was charged on three felony counts Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a house in Bergholz and refused to leave, sheriff's deputies reported.

The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team responded to the incident, a domestic situation that started shortly before 1 a.m., after dispatchers received a 911 call that Kenneth J. Hall entered a Washington Street residence and refused to leave.

Hall barricaded himself within the caller’s house and refused to comply when deputies first tried to speak with him, then told him to leave the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office. After being ordered out several times, Hall tried to flee through a first-floor window and was quickly taken into custody, deputies said.

By that time, the response team, a K-9 unit, Bergholz firefighters and Tri-Community Ambulance had been called to the scene.

Hall, whose age was not listed in sheriff's reports, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal contempt. He was ordered held in the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

