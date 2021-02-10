Stalled Hotel Niagara project loses local tax break – at least for now

The planned renovation and reopening of Niagara Falls' Hotel Niagara has hit a couple of financial snags.
Wednesday, the attorney for the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency said the local tax incentive package for the project has expired.
And the developer said that he hasn't been able so far to line up a loan to pay for construction costs because of lenders' reluctance to fund hotel projects during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2017, Empire State Development selected Brine Wells Development of Syracuse to bring the closed 1920s hotel on Rainbow Boulevard back to its former glory. The project, estimated at the time to cost $42 million, aimed to reopen the 12-story hotel as a 160-room "upper-upscale" property with multiple restaurants, a rooftop lounge and outdoor patio dining.
Brine Wells applied to the NCIDA in 2018 for a 15-year property tax break and an exemption from paying sales taxes on building materials and furnishings for the hotel, incentives that were estimated to be worth $4.85 million.
The NCIDA incentive package, or "inducement," was approved in July 2018, but under the agency's normal policy, the offer was only good for a year. Brine Wells has received three six-month extensions on its deadline date to sign closing documents.
The last extension ran out Jan. 31, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said, and Brine Wells did not respond to a notice of that deadline.
Brine Wells owner Edward M. Riley, reached by The Buffalo News after the NCIDA meeting, said the problem was in his office. He said he was out of the office last month for personal reasons, and an associate didn't respond to the agency.
"I'll be in contact with them probably this week to straighten that out," Riley said.
The only way to restore the incentive package is to file a new application, NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said.
"Gotta start over. There's nothing we can do," Gabriele said. He said if Brine Wells acts promptly, by April the developer could have "a nice, fresh one-year inducement."
Langdon said the figures in the 2018 application are now "stale," so it would be good to update them.
"When you get past a three-year period, I presume the numbers have changed, costs have gone up," Gabriele said.
The only work done in the hotel so far has been building stabilization, Riley said.
The 2018 application envisioned Brine Wells borrowing nearly $20.8 million from a bank to pay for part of the work. But Riley said Wednesday he hasn't been able to get a loan yet.
"We're just waiting for the whole Covid situation to work itself out, so we can get back to putting our financing back together and move the project forward," Riley said. "The most affected projects right now are hotel projects. It's very difficult to even get lenders to look at hotel projects right now. All of the other pieces are still in place except for our senior construction loan and that's what we're in the process of securing right now."
Riley said the refurbished hotel won't open until 2022 at the earliest, because of the delays related to the pandemic. That's the third time the opening date has been pushed back.
Empire State Development confirmed the state incentives for the Hotel Niagara remain in effect. A $3.5 million grant to reimburse Brine Wells for some of its costs was announced in 2017. The developer also was to seek $8.1 million worth of federal and state historic preservation tax credits, according to the 2018 NCIDA application.
The state bought the Hotel Niagara from its previous owner for $4.4 million in Buffalo Billion money in 2016, and "sold" it to Brine Wells for $1. Riley's company was selected for the renovation on the basis of its successful $75 million renovation of the Hotel Syracuse, which reopened in 2016.