Stalled Hotel Niagara project loses local tax break – at least for now

The last extension ran out Jan. 31, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said, and Brine Wells did not respond to a notice of that deadline.

Brine Wells owner Edward M. Riley, reached by The Buffalo News after the NCIDA meeting, said the problem was in his office. He said he was out of the office last month for personal reasons, and an associate didn't respond to the agency.

"I'll be in contact with them probably this week to straighten that out," Riley said.

The only way to restore the incentive package is to file a new application, NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said.

"Gotta start over. There's nothing we can do," Gabriele said. He said if Brine Wells acts promptly, by April the developer could have "a nice, fresh one-year inducement."

Langdon said the figures in the 2018 application are now "stale," so it would be good to update them.

"When you get past a three-year period, I presume the numbers have changed, costs have gone up," Gabriele said.

The only work done in the hotel so far has been building stabilization, Riley said.