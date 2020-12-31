'Staggering' losses reported by restaurants suing over Covid-19 safety precautions

He has retained only kitchen staff.

"It was extremely difficult," he said of making the employee cuts.

"We've been in business for 16 years," he said. "Our staff, like at other places, are a family amongst themselves and their customers."

The two dozen owners, in their affidavits, said no Covid-19 cases have been traced to their businesses. They said they were able to safely operate when Erie County was designated as a “yellow zone” and could offer indoor dining. They say they have not heard any reason why they would be unable to safely operate following the same safety protocols under the orange zone designation, or under a red zone designation if it is made.

"We would not have sued if we were still under the yellow zone," Bona said. "It was a compromise. In the yellow zone we were OK. In the current zone, we are not OK."

The lawsuit names Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the New York State Legislature, and state agencies, including the Department of Health, the Department of Economic Development and the State Liquor Authority, as well as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the county Health Department.