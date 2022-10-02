Staffing Solutions settles employment discrimination lawsuit

A Buffalo staffing company has agreed to commit $550,000 to settle an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Staffing Solutions of WNY Inc. and its owner Kathleen Faulhaber were accused in the lawsuit filed in federal court of making hiring decisions for its clients based on race, sex, age, disability and pregnancy.

Faulhaber continues to deny that Staffing Solutions engaged in any discrimination, and she said in a statement that the company only agreed to the settlement to “end the expense and distraction of the EEOC’s lawsuit.”

The EEOC claimed that the company complied with employers’ race and sex preferences, so it placed employees in positions based on that and either refused to hire highly-qualified Black applicants or placed them in the least desirable jobs.

Additionally, applicants over the age of 50 were rejected by Staffing Solutions, and unlawfully asked about injuries and medical conditions and then rejected if the company deemed them disabled, according to the complaint filed in 2020. The complaint also claimed that pregnant applicants had been rejected by Staffing Solutions, as well.

“The law is clear that complying with a client’s discriminatory request is illegal,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for EEOC’s New York District Office. “Staffing companies cannot prioritize clients’ discriminatory preferences over following the law.”

Faulhaber said the matter has distracted the company for more than five years. The two sides had been in negotiations before the lawsuit was filed, according to the EEOC. She called the EEOC’s pursuit of the lawsuit “an abuse of its powers and waste of government money.”

She added that Staffing Solutions has hired a workforce consisting of approximately 70% African Americans and Hispanics since it was founded by Faulhaber in 2011. The original lawsuit also accused Faulhaber of using a racist slur when referring to Black applicants.

“After five years, it simply became too costly and time consuming for Staffing Solutions to continue to fight these meritless allegations,” she said, “… that likely would have lasted for two or more additional years and the cost of which could have forced Staffing Solutions to close its doors.”

A former office manager for Staffing Solutions came to the EEOC with the accusation of illegal hiring practices and said she was warned that she would be fired if she failed to comply, according to a news release from the EEOC. The office manager felt she had no choice but to resign, the EEOC noted.

“Too often, hiring discrimination goes undetected,” EEOC trial attorney Daniel Seltzer said in a statement. “This lawsuit and settlement were possible only because the office manager and others had the courage to come forward and tell their stories.”

Faulhaber said in 2020 that the former employee filed her claims only after she "abruptly quit her employment with my company, providing no notice and no good reason.” She also accused the former office manager of working with the EEOC in the past on a similar case, against a different employer.

The settlement calls for $475,000 to be distributed over three years to applicants and employees who were reportedly subjected to Staffing Solutions’ discriminatory practices. Staffing Solutions will also have to pay $75,000 to retain an independent monitor to regularly review its hiring and placement decisions, provide Faulhaber and her staff with anti-discrimination training and investigate any other complaints of discrimination.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, Faulhaber must send a letter to all clients committing the company to following federal laws prohibiting discrimination, add various injunctions against discrimination in the future and adopt a “robust anti-discrimination policy and distribute it to all applicants and employees.” The EEOC said it will monitor Staffing Solutions’ compliance with these obligations for the next three years.

Staffing Solutions’ attorney Linda Joseph said she was disappointed with the EEOC’s investigation and the lawsuit filed against the company, which only entered into the agreement “for very pragmatic financial reasons.”